Death Notices Friday 15th September, 2017

Patrick also known as Padraig Dunleavy

Ballygurrane, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Saturday from 6:30. Removal at 8:15 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Padraig Dunleavy on Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, The Square, Athenry.

Sean Skerry

Liam Mellows Terrace, Loughrea. Mass for Sean Skerry tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Cremation afterwards in the New Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

Mary Folan nee Diviney

Báile Dóite, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiseiri, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Mary Folan tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to charity of your choice.

Thomas also known as Tommie Hincks

Dun na Mara Drive, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Tommie Hincks tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Bernadette Daly nee O’Malley

Clough, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Bernadette Daly today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.