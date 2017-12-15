Death Notices Friday 15th December, 2017

Briget Carroll

Gurthnanave, Corofin, Co. Clare. Mother of Carmel Daniels, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Briget’s Church, Corofin tomorrow Saturday from 5:30 with prayers at 7:30. Mass for Briget Carroll on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilnaboy cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Lisdoonvarna or Ennistymon Day Care Centre.

P J Tierney

Gortnalea, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of Our Lady & St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for P J Tierney tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery.

John Curley

Brierfield, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Abbeyknockmoy Church. Mass for John Curley tomorrow Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Killascobe cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Margaret Quigley nee Baine

Callow, Frenchpark and Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. Bridget’s Church, Breedogue arriving at 6:30 approximately. Mass for Margaret Quigley tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Interment afterwards in Ahascragh cemetery arriving at 2:30. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Motor Neuron Association.

Martin also known as Mattie Furey

Anbally, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Mattie Furey tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh old cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Claregalway and District Day Care Centre.

Johnny also known as John Cunniffe

Corbally, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to Eyrecourt Church. Mass for John Cunniffe tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Doon cemetery.

Seán Beatty

Beach Park, Renmore and late of Lisliddy, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Seán Beatty this morning at 10 at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph’s cemetery, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon arriving at 12:30 approximately.