Death Notices Friday 14th July, 2017

Paula O’Donnell nee McLoughlin

Cappagh Road and formerly of Ballina, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Paula O’Donnell tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Teresa Hill

Middle Third, Maree, Oranmore. Reposing at Maree Pastoral Centre in the grounds of St. Joseph’s Church, Maree this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Teresa Hill tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcamin Cemetery.

Eileen Cosgrave

Renville, Oranmore. Mass for Eileen Cosgrave this morning at 10 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. In accordance with her wishes, Eileen’s remains will be removed to NUIG for Silent Teaching. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Haematology Oncology Day Ward UHG or Hospice Day Care.

Madeline Malone nee Shanley

Neale Road, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe for mass for Madeline Malone at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery. Ballinrobe.