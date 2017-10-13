Death Notices Friday 13th October, 2017

Mickie Loftus

Moylough, Briarfield and Mountbellew Nursing Home. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Mickie Loftus tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killascobe Cemetery.

Peader Gerard Corbett

Threadneedle Road and formerly of Newcastle, Athenry. Reposing at his home in Threadneedle Road this evening from 4:30 until 7:30. Removal to Church of Christ the King, Salthill tomorrow Saturday for mass for Peadar Gerard Corbett at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Parkinson’s Association.

Ita Clandillon nee Coen

Loughcutra, Gort and formerly of The Square, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Ann’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Ita Clandillon tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. House private, by request.

Eamon Fallon

Moher, Ballinasloe. Mass for Eamon Fallon today at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

James also known as Jimmy Monaghan

Feeragh, Belclare, Tuam. Arriving at Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph’s Church, Caherlistrane today for mass for Jimmy Monaghan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.