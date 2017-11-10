15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Death Notices Friday 10th November, 2017.

By Reception
November 10, 2017

Time posted: 9:57 am

John Corcoran

Menlo, Galway.  Reposing at the residence of his sister, Claire,  at The Avenue, Menlo today from 4.  Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar.  Mass for John Corcoran tomorrow Saturday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sarah Kelly

Whitehall Close, Galway and Coolourty, Tuam.  Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 7 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy.  Mass for Sarah Kelly tomorrow  Saturday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Killererin Cemetery.

John James Kelleher

Coolfin, Ardrahan.  In his 97th year.  Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane.  Mass for John James Kelleher tomorrow  Saturday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Claire Carey nee Monaghan

Lettera, Headford.  Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6 until 8.  Removal from her residence tomorrow Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Headford for mass for Claire Carey at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

Kevin Grealish

formerly of Barry Avenue, Mervue.  Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to adjoining church.  Mass for Kevin Grealish tomorrow Saturday at 10.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired,  to St. Anthony’s Ward, UHG.

Margaret Moloney nee Connolly

Newtownmorris, Tuam.  Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Margaret Moloney tomorrow Saturday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Stephen Canny

Kilbeg, Clonbur.  Mass for Stephen Canny today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur.  Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

