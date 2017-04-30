15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices 30th April, 2017

By Reception
April 30, 2017

Time posted: 9:01 am

John Keyes

Knock, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe, Roscommon.  Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7.  Removal from his residence to St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell for mass for John Keyes tomorrow Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Dr. Fionuala Galvin-Campbell

Uggool, Moycullen and late of Clybaun Heights, Knocknacarra.  Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 6.30.  Removal at 8 to the Church.  Mass for Dr. Fionuala Galvin-Campbell tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Willie D’Arcy

Collinamuck, Rosscahill and formerly Magheramore, Oughterard.  Reposing at Aiseirí Funeral Home, Moycullen this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Collinamuck Church. Mass for Willie D’Arcy tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.  Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Tommy Jenkins

128 Inishanagh Park, Newcastle and formerly Ballyfermot Dublin.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood St. this afternoon from 4.  Removal at 6 to The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Rd. Mass for Tommy Jenkins tomorrow Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.  

Fr. Dan O’Donovan

Tooreen, Kilcrohane, Cork and Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Garbally College, Ballinasloe today from 2 until 6.  Arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe at 7.  Mass for Fr. Dan O’Donovan tomorrow Monday at 11 with funeral returning to West Cork afterwards. Reposing at Coakley’s Funeral home, Bantry on Tuesday from 4.  Removal at 7 to Star of the Sea Church, Kilcrohane. Mass for Fr. Dan O’Donovan on Wednesday at 2.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcrohane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to ICU, University Hospital Galway and St. Vincents de Paul, Ballinasloe.

