Death Notices 29th April, 2017

Fr. Dan O’Donovan

Tooreen, Kilcrohane, Cork and Ballinasloe. Reposing at Garbally College, Ballinasloe tomorrow Sunday from 2 until 6. Arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe at 7. Mass for Fr. Dan O’Donovan Monday at 11 with funeral returning to West Cork afterwards. Reposing at Coakley’s Funeral home, Bantry on Tuesday from 4. Removal at 7 to Star of the Sea Church, Kilcrohane. Mass for Fr. Dan O’Donovan on Wednesday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Kilcrohane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to ICU, University Hospital Galway and St. Vincents de Paul, Ballinasloe.

Ursula Jackson nee Fahey

Huddersfield, England and late of Glentane, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Mass for Ursula Jackson tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Burial of ashes afterwards in Ballymacward Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer research, UK.

Fiona Dunleavy nee Lee

Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Athry, Ballinafad. Reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, Clontarf, Dublin 3 this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Fiona Dunleavy on Tuesday at 11 in Corpus Chrisiti Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Breast Cancer Research, c/o Irish Cancer Society.

Joe Monahan

Gortnakella, Gort. In his 94th year. Mass for Joe Monahan today at 1 in St. Michael’s Church, Tubber. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery.