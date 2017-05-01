Death Notices 1st May, 2017

Michael better known as ‘Mike’ Kenny

Lissyegan, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Mike Kenny tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. Donation if desired to Oncology Department Portiuncula Hospital.

Sarah better known as ‘Sadie’ Coen nee Healy

Drumacoo Kilcolgan. Reposing at the Corless Funeral home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church Ballinderreen. Mass for Sadie Coen tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery.