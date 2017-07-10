Deadline set for Tuam library renovation tenders

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Office of Public works has set a deadline of mid-August for the receipt of tenders for a 1.7 million euro renovation of the former library at Shop Street in Tuam.

The OPW is to renovate the vacant premises and lease it from the local authority for 25 years as an Intreo office.

1.5 million euro will be spent on internal renovations, and a further 200 thousand euro will go towards the refurbishment of the building’s exterior.

The refurbished building will house community welfare services, social welfare inspectors and activation services for Tuam and the greater north Galway area.

The deadline for submission of tenders to the OPW is August 17th.