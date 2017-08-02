15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Day Two attendance at Ballybrit up two and a half thousand on last year

By GBFM News
August 2, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 17 and a half thousand people flocked to the second day of the Galway Racing festival with crowds well up on last year.

As a result the Tote turnover and betting at the bookmakers were both up on 2016.

The day 2 evening meet, helped by the pleasant weather conditions, attracted a crowd of 17 thousand 480, up 2 and a half thousand on last year.

Tote turnover yesterday finished at 932 thousand euro, up 80 thousand euro on 2016.

Betting with the bookmakers was well over 1.08 million euro, up 134 thousand on the Tuesday last year.

The feature race of the day was the COLM QUINN BMW Mile Handicap, which was won by Riven Light from the Mullins yard.

Among the crowd at Ballybrit was former Irish soccer international Stephen Hunt and broadcaster Grainne Seoige.

Today is an afternoon meet with the first race going to post in Ballybrit at 3.15.

The Tote.com Galway Plate will take place at 5.35.

We’ll be bringing you all the racing action live here on Galway Bay fm.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Friday – The Wagon Wheel Live from the Ballygar Carnival
Emergency servives attend crash at Ballindooley cross
August 2, 2017
Traffic returns to normal on N84 following crash
August 2, 2017
Emergency servives attend crash at Ballindooley cross
August 1, 2017
Sunday parking charges in city come into effect this weekend

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 1, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Colm Callinan
August 1, 2017
Statement: Expansion to Guinness PRO14 Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK