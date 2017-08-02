Day Two attendance at Ballybrit up two and a half thousand on last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 17 and a half thousand people flocked to the second day of the Galway Racing festival with crowds well up on last year.

As a result the Tote turnover and betting at the bookmakers were both up on 2016.

The day 2 evening meet, helped by the pleasant weather conditions, attracted a crowd of 17 thousand 480, up 2 and a half thousand on last year.

Tote turnover yesterday finished at 932 thousand euro, up 80 thousand euro on 2016.

Betting with the bookmakers was well over 1.08 million euro, up 134 thousand on the Tuesday last year.

The feature race of the day was the COLM QUINN BMW Mile Handicap, which was won by Riven Light from the Mullins yard.

Among the crowd at Ballybrit was former Irish soccer international Stephen Hunt and broadcaster Grainne Seoige.

Today is an afternoon meet with the first race going to post in Ballybrit at 3.15.

The Tote.com Galway Plate will take place at 5.35.

We’ll be bringing you all the racing action live here on Galway Bay fm.