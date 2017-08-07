Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody go Head to Head in Hurling for Cancer Research Match

Sports stars to line-out to raise €100,000 to fund vital cancer research

GAA stars from around the country will be taking on a new breed of opposition on Tuesday, August 15th in St Conelth’s Park in Newbridge as they size up against Ireland’s top jockeys as part of Hurling for Cancer Research 2017.

For the sixth year in a row, legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and Gold Cup winner and two-time National Hunt Champion jockey Davy Russell will bring household names in GAA and horse racing together to take part the celebrity hurling match in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. To date the event has raised €540,000 to fund the Irish Cancer Society’s innovative cancer research projects, which include a recent breakthrough in the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.

Lining-out for the unique clash of the ash at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge are a slew of well-known hurlers including Richie Hogan, James Cha Fitzpatrick and JJ Delaney, former soccer players Niall Quinn and Stephen Hunt, Wexford All Stars Mags Darcy and Ursula Jacob, former Mayo footballer Conor Mortimer and GAA pundits Joe Brolly and Peter Canavan.

Jim Bolger’s stars will be managed by Liam Griffin and assisted by Davy Fitzgerald, while Davy Russell’s best will be hoping for a second win in a row led by Brian Cody and assisted by Derby winning jockey Kevin Manning.

Other familiar faces at the unique puck around will be former Olympic gold medallist Ronnie Delaney who will umpire at the event with former champion jockey Michael Kinane, GAA pundit Colm O’Rourke and racing pundit Ted Walsh. RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan and jockey Katie Walsh will be lineswomen on the evening while Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Seán Bán Breathnach will commentate on the proceedings.

Fans will have a chance to meet their sporting idols on the night and there will also be entertainment from Castlecomer Male Voice Choir and Tenor Anthony Kearns will sing the National Anthem.

Throw-in is at 6.30pm and tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are currently on sale at www.cancer.ie/catalog/tickets or by phone on CallSave 1850 60 60 60. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate, on the night of the match. All money raised will go to the Irish Cancer Society to fund researchers improving the lives of people across the country affected by cancer.

Jim Bolger said: “We are looking forward to another stellar performance from Ireland’s sporting stars who will be picking up a hurl in support of Ireland’s cancer patients on Tuesday, August 15th this year. Research is our most powerful enemy against cancer and together we are proud to play a part in helping patients fight back against this disease.”

Since 2010, the Irish Cancer Society has invested over €20 million in cancer research, including significant investments in national cancer research centres such as BREAST PREDICT. Recently, BREAST PREDICT researchers, who are funded by the Irish Cancer Society through events such as Hurling for Cancer Research, have identified a new target in an aggressive form of breast cancer called Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC). This new target in the tumours will help doctors better predict a patient’s prognosis. The researchers also found an experimental drug which kills TNBC cells because they have this newly identified target.

While further research is needed on this novel treatment before it can be used in breast cancer patients, this work is a key step in opening up a wider range of new and less toxic treatment options for triple negative breast cancer patients.

Dr Robert O’Connor, Head of Research, Irish Cancer Society, said: “40,000 people in Ireland will be diagnosed with cancer in Ireland this year. While the number of cancer cases is increasing, the recent discovery by our Irish Cancer Society-funded researchers is one of many key advances being made to help stop cancer. BREAST PREDICT is making huge strides in breast cancer research. Making new discoveries about these cancers which will potentially lead to more ways to prevent, detect and treat the disease and ensure more cancer survivors live longer, happier lives. However, our research investments are 100% funded by the public, so we are reliant on voluntary donations to continue this progress. This is a truly amazing family event, where talented national sports stars and our community can have great craic but at the same support the amazing research talents we have in Ireland working night and day to stop cancer. We are extremely grateful to Jim, Davy and all the talented sportspeople who continue to give up their time to bring new hope to people in Ireland affected by this disease.”