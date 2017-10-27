15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Date set for return of Padraic O’ Conaire statue to Eyre Square

By GBFM News
October 27, 2017

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A date has been revealed for the long awaited return of the iconic Pádraic O’ Conaire statue to Eyre Square.

The original limestone statue was unveiled by Taoiseach Eamon De Valera in 1935 and became popular with visitors to the city.

However, it was the victim of vandalism in 1999 when it was decapitated as part of a prank.

It was subsequently repaired but later moved to Galway City Museum while Eyre Square was undergoing multi million euro upgrade works in 2004.

Last year, a bronze replica was cast from a mould of the original statue and is now set to finally return to Eyre Square in the coming weeks.

It’ll be placed on a foundation of original Connemara stone donated by the O’ Conaire family from the family home in Rosmuc.

The replica statue will be officially unveiled on Thursday the 23rd of November.

Councillor Padraig Conneely says it’s a relief to see the long running saga reach a conclusion.

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
October 27, 2017
October 27, 2017
October 27, 2017
