FYI Galway

Date set for public consultation on controversial M6 service station

By GBFM News
May 31, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A date has been set for a public consultation meeting on a controversial planned service station on the M6.

The project is being led by Transport Infrastructure Ireland under its national motorway service area plan.

Following a site selection study, a preferred site for the development was identified around 5.5km north east of Oranmore, in the townload of Lisheenkyle West.

If the service station gets the green light, it’s expected construction will be completed by 2019 at the earliest.

The pre-planning public consultation session will take place at the Oranmore Lodge Hotel from 4.30pm to 8pm tomorrow week. (Thursday 8/6)

Galway Bay FM News Desk
