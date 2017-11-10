15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Date set for full opening of Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre

By GBFM News
November 10, 2017

Time posted: 2:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A date has been set for the full opening of the Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre.

It follows a briefing held at the centre this week organised by management companies SCCUL and Croi na Tuaithe.

Local campaigners have long expressed frustration that the centre remains closed to the public despite being officially opened in May 2016.

It’s now been revealed that the Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre will finally open it’s doors on January 15th.

It’ll bring to an end a long-running campaign that dates back almost 30 years.

Meanwhile, a manager for the centre is also expected to be appointed this morning – and further supervisor positions will be sought in the coming weeks.

City Councillor Frank Fahy is confident there will be no more delays, adding there’s been strong interest from local groups looking to use the facility.

