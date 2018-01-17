15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Arts Show

The Arts Show

Date set for emergency meeting over stray horses on Headford Road

By GBFM News
January 17, 2018

Time posted: 3:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A date has been set for an emergency meeting aimed at resolving the problem of stray horses on the N84 Headford Road. (Friday 19/1)

The issue has been raised on several occasions in recent years, as stray animals are leading to road crashes and near-misses on the busy commuter route.

This week, there was another incident in which a car hit a stray horse, and Athenry/Oranmore area councillor James Charity says urgent action is needed before someone is seriously injured.

Athenry/Oranmore cathaoirleach, Councillor Malachy Noone, has agreed to convene a district meeting at County Hall at 10am on Friday to discuss the matter.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht Rugby Releases Squad Update Ahead Of Final Pool 5 Clash
Minister challenged in Dáil over condition of Carraroe road
January 17, 2018
Attempts to revoke permission for Poolboy waste facility amid local objections
January 17, 2018
Funding boost for Galway Hospice
January 17, 2018
Minister challenged in Dáil over condition of Carraroe road

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 17, 2018
Connacht Rugby Releases Squad Update Ahead Of Final Pool 5 Clash
January 17, 2018
SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme is coming to Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK