Date set for emergency meeting over stray horses on Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A date has been set for an emergency meeting aimed at resolving the problem of stray horses on the N84 Headford Road. (Friday 19/1)

The issue has been raised on several occasions in recent years, as stray animals are leading to road crashes and near-misses on the busy commuter route.

This week, there was another incident in which a car hit a stray horse, and Athenry/Oranmore area councillor James Charity says urgent action is needed before someone is seriously injured.

Athenry/Oranmore cathaoirleach, Councillor Malachy Noone, has agreed to convene a district meeting at County Hall at 10am on Friday to discuss the matter.