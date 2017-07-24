Daniels 4th at European Young Rider Eventing Championships

Galway man Cathal Daniels has finished individual 4th at the European Young Rider Eventing Championships which took place in Millstreet, Cork this past week. As Ireland were the host nation this year they sent 12 riders as part of the Young Rider squad to represent Ireland. Cathal who rode the 8 year old Sammy Davis Junior owned by Margaret and Frank Kinsella rode a good dressage test on Friday in very wet conditions to score 44.6 which put him in 19th heading into a tough cross country course the following day.

The cross country course caused many problems for riders on Saturday and a fall from a previous rider resulted in a long hold for Cathal at fence 15 but when the course was restarted the pair flew home clear and inside the time allowed. This saw them jump up to 9th place heading into the final phase of showjumping.

With another foot perfect round on Sunday over the showjumping Cathal and Sammy Davis Junior finished on their dressage score of 44.6 to finish individual 4th. This was Cathal 5th time to represent Ireland at European Championship level.