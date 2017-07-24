15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Damien Browne To Host Golf Classic This Weekend

By Sport GBFM
July 24, 2017

Time posted: 1:19 pm

Former Connacht and Leinster Legend Damien Browne will be hosting a very special event this weekend as he prepares for the Atlantic Challenge next December. Damien and some of his former team mates with both Connacht AND Leinster will be taking to the beautiful Connemara golf links in Ballyconneely for the Rugby Players Charity Golf Classic.

All funds raised on the day go to his fantastic charity partners for the Atlantic row, MSF Ireland, MADRA and Strong Roots Foundation, Rwanda.

Damien joined John in studio to talk about it and also the World Record indoor row from last weekend.

If you’d like to enter a team call Connemara GC @ (095) 23502
Damien also wanted to thank Noreen Taylor Doyle of The Irish Biltong Company, the main sponsor of the event next Saturday.

print
Sport
Five Connacht Players On Irish Womens Squad For Rugby World Cup
July 24, 2017
Five Connacht Players On Irish Womens Squad For Rugby World Cup
July 24, 2017
Daniels 4th at European Young Rider Eventing Championships
July 24, 2017
Black Dragon take twelve medals from World Martial Arts Games

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 24, 2017
Call for urgent action over student accommodation crisis in Galway
July 24, 2017
Athenry residents protest outside County Hall

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline