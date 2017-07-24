Damien Browne To Host Golf Classic This Weekend

Former Connacht and Leinster Legend Damien Browne will be hosting a very special event this weekend as he prepares for the Atlantic Challenge next December. Damien and some of his former team mates with both Connacht AND Leinster will be taking to the beautiful Connemara golf links in Ballyconneely for the Rugby Players Charity Golf Classic.

All funds raised on the day go to his fantastic charity partners for the Atlantic row, MSF Ireland, MADRA and Strong Roots Foundation, Rwanda.

Damien joined John in studio to talk about it and also the World Record indoor row from last weekend.

If you’d like to enter a team call Connemara GC @ (095) 23502

Damien also wanted to thank Noreen Taylor Doyle of The Irish Biltong Company, the main sponsor of the event next Saturday.

