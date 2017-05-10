15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

forest fire hi res

Damage caused to Coillte forestry in Cloosh Valley estimated to run into millions of euro

By GBFM News
May 10, 2017

Time posted: 5:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The damage caused to Coillte forestry by a wildfire which continues to blaze in the Cloosh Valley is estimated to run into millions of euro.

Trees destroyed by the blaze had been growing at different stages, some for 40 years and others for up to two years.

A regional emergency response operation is being carried out by Coillte, Galway fire services and the Air Corps.

Crews fought the blaze over three fronts yesterday due to wind direction and high temperatures.

The blaze eased slightly overnight due to a fall in temperatures and efforts are now focused on identifying flare spots.

Coillte says a pick-up in winds or temperature could lead to another flare-up and heavy rainfall is ultimately the only way to dampen the fire.

Gerard Murphy is heading up the Coillte emergency operation – he says the last fire of this scale took place in 1977 and now history is repeating itself.

Meanwhile, Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton has sought an inter-departmental response to the widespread gorse fires in Connemara.

Deputy Naughton is pushing efforts to secure support for prevention and response measures.

She spoke with both Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed; and Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys in relation to the matter.

Deputy Naughton has also raised concerns that the blaze is posing a threat to people’s properties and homes.

She has commended the fire service, the air corps, Coillte and the other agencies for their efforts.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Domestic violence cases across the county continue to rise
child-1439468_960_720
May 10, 2017
Domestic violence cases across the county continue to rise
wildfire-1105209_960_720
May 10, 2017
Coillte denies prioritising Galway Wind Park over residents safety as Connemara blaze continues
Gorse Fires
May 10, 2017
Councillor warns Connemara fires will get worse

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Ronan Rooney of Rooney Property Consultants, U-16 Squad Sponsor, presenting new gear to players Colin Kelly, Adam Farrell, Mikey Devaney and Charlie Phillipe for their U-16 SFAI Cup final
May 10, 2017
Mervue United Prepare For SFAI U-16 Cup Final
picture by john McVitty, Enniskillen, Co.Fermanagh, N.Ireland-07771987378
May 10, 2017
Two Galway Golfers on Irish Team for International King’s Cup at Lough Erne Resort
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK