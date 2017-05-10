Damage caused to Coillte forestry in Cloosh Valley estimated to run into millions of euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The damage caused to Coillte forestry by a wildfire which continues to blaze in the Cloosh Valley is estimated to run into millions of euro.

Trees destroyed by the blaze had been growing at different stages, some for 40 years and others for up to two years.

A regional emergency response operation is being carried out by Coillte, Galway fire services and the Air Corps.

Crews fought the blaze over three fronts yesterday due to wind direction and high temperatures.

The blaze eased slightly overnight due to a fall in temperatures and efforts are now focused on identifying flare spots.

Coillte says a pick-up in winds or temperature could lead to another flare-up and heavy rainfall is ultimately the only way to dampen the fire.

Gerard Murphy is heading up the Coillte emergency operation – he says the last fire of this scale took place in 1977 and now history is repeating itself.

Meanwhile, Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton has sought an inter-departmental response to the widespread gorse fires in Connemara.

Deputy Naughton is pushing efforts to secure support for prevention and response measures.

She spoke with both Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed; and Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys in relation to the matter.

Deputy Naughton has also raised concerns that the blaze is posing a threat to people’s properties and homes.

She has commended the fire service, the air corps, Coillte and the other agencies for their efforts.