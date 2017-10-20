Dail hears union of city and county council cannot work without funding overhaul

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that the proposed union of the City and County Council will not work unless the Government overhauls its funding model.

Deputy Noel Grealish was participating in a national debate on the negative impact caused by the extension of city boundaries into rural areas.

He warned that both of Galway’s local authorities are chronically underfunded and the creation of a single body would only make matters worse.

He argued that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government must overhaul it’s funding model ahead of any possible union.

Speaking in the chamber, Deputy Grealish outlined how Galway is significantly underfunded compared to counties of a similar size.

Deputy Grealish warned that any union without an overhaul of the current funding model would make the situation even worse.

Contributing to the debate, Minister Damien English did not directly address Deputy Grealish’s concerns – but admitted Galway does need significant investment to ensure the sustainable growth of the city and county.