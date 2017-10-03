D.R.A. decision on Turloughmore v Portumna expected this week

The GAA’s Disputes Resolution Authority (D.R.A) is expected to meet this week and make a decision on the 4 month long saga that is threatening to hold up the concluding stages of the Galway senior hurling championship. Turloughmore defeated Portumna on June 3rd in Ballinasloe in a group game of the Senior Hurling Championship by 2-17 to 0-18 and subsequently finished ahead of their rivals in the final standings for a place in the knock-out stages. The row centres around whether Turloughmore fielded an ineligible player, Jamie Holland, in the course of that victory. Holland, who was heading to the USA for the summer, came on as a substitute and scored 0-4 in Turloughmore’s victory. The case has already been before the Connacht Council, having twice been referred back to Galway GAA authorities, and went to the DRA after the provincial body ruled against Turloughmore. The closing date for submissions to the D.R.A is today (Wednesday) so a decision is expected before the weekend. If Turloughmore are unsuccessful with their appeal then Portumna will take their place in the preliminary quarter finals against Castlegar.

Galway Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals:

Turloughmore or Portumna v Castlegar

St Thomas v Killimordaly

Tommy Larkins v Clarenbridge

Cappataggle v Kilnadeema Leitrim