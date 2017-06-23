D-Day for Apple’s Athenry data centre plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Commercial Court is expected to make a decision this morning on Apple’s plans for an 850 million euro data centre in Athenry. (Friday 23/6)

In March, judgement was reserved in the case of the Judicial Review against the planned development.

Three objectors – local residents Sinéad Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly, and Wicklow landowner Brian McDonagh – asked the High Court for a judicial review on environmental grounds.

Apple was subsequently successful in applying to have the case fast-tracked through the commercial court.

In February, one of three requests for a judicial review was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The request, brought by Wicklow resident Brian McDonagh, was dismissed – as the court concluded that he did not have significant grounds for appeal.

The locals’ case will return to the court today for mention, when the judge is expected to make a decision on the development.

A 6-member delegation from the ‘Apple for Athenry’ campaign group is travelling to the court this morning for the hearing.



