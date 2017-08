Galway Bay fm newsroom – A cyclist has been taken to University Hospital Galway following a road traffic crash in Oranmore.

The accident occured shortly after 8 this morning at the Oranbeg Roundabout beside the community centre on the outskirts of the village.

The male cyclist was taken to UHG but it’s understood his injuries are not serious.

Gardai say the road has now fully re-opened and traffic flow has returned to normal.