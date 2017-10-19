Cycling campaign claims Ardaun plan neglects cyclists and public transport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Cycling Campaign says the proposed Ardaun Local Area Plan has poor access for cyclists and public transport.

It follows a public meeting in Doughiska this week (17/10) where locals raised concerns about aspects of the plan.

500 homes in the new townland east of the city are set to be fast tracked under the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland initiative.

Public consultation on the Arduan plan – which will come into effect from 2018 to 2024 – closes tomorrow at 4pm. (20/10)

Shane Foran of Galway Cycling Campaign there are no concrete proposals to accommodate cyclists or pedestrians accessing Ardaun.