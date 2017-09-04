The Curragh Racecourse Partner with Childhood Cancer Foundation

The Curragh has renewed their partnership with the Childhood Cancer Foundation for day two of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, next Sunday September 10.

During the month of September, International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a campaign will take place to colour the world GOLD to raise greater awareness for children who are currently fighting cancer and for those children who battled so valiantly. The Curragh is helping to promote this on day two of Longines Irish Champions Weekend with a number of gold themed initiatives taking place during the race day to promote the Light It Up Gold™ campaign. These include:

Jockeys to wear stickers on their boots with the gold ribbon symbol signifying the campaign

A horse trained by Jim Bolger to run in the Light It Up Gold ™ racing colours

™ racing colours Children associated with the Foundation to accompany jockeys to the parade ring in advance of the Comer Group International Irish St Leger

Racegoers will be able to contribute to the campaign by purchasing a gold ribbon pin at the entrance/exit to the racecourse

Childhood Cancer Foundation’s charity partner Emerald Garrison, Ireland’s Premier Star Wars Costuming Club will be present on the race day to lend their support.

Over 200 children are diagnosed with cancer each year in Ireland and this number is growing. During September’s Light It Up Gold ™ Campaign, many well known buildings and landmarks will join with groups worldwide to raise awareness of Childhood Cancer. These will include the large Goffs sign adjacent to the N7 and Kildare Village, both partners of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Evan Arkwright, Commercial Manager of The Curragh, commented: “We are delighted to support Childhood Cancer Foundation again and will do all we can to help raise their profile during one of the most prestigious race days in the Irish racing calendar”

Mary-Claire Rennick of Childhood Cancer Foundation, said: “ We are privileged and honoured to once again partner with The Curragh Racecourse to raise awareness of childhood cancer. We are truly thankful for the generosity of the Turf Club, Horse Racing Ireland, Mr Jim Bolger, the jockeys and all those who support us on the day to Light It Up Gold™ at the Curragh for childhood cancer awareness.”

For further information, please contact Evan Arkwright, Commercial Manager, The Curragh, Mobile +353 87 2240890 Email [email protected] or Mary Claire Rennick, Childhood Cancer Foundation +353 1 55456 55.