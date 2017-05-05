Cumann Peile Mhaigh Cuilinn Golf Scramble

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Cumann Peile Mhaigh Cuilinn's county stars Dessie Conneely, Peter Cooke and Sean Kelly showing club treasurer Noel Daly, John McLaughlin of North and West Coast Links and club chairman Martin Cooke how it's done. The club is organising a Mega Golf Scramble in Oughterard Golf Club on the 16th of June.

By Sport GBFM
May 5, 2017

Time posted: 11:47 am

Cumann Peile Mhaigh Cuilinn is organising a Mega Golf Scramble in Oughterard Golf Club on the 16th of June. The club provides facilities for over 400
members including over 250 juveniles and this is its 1st major fundraiser since the club hosted the hugely successful Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta
in 2014.

There will be plenty of prizes that have been kindly donated and will include golf weekends away from North and West Coast Links, golf gear, gym
membership from Levels Fitness, Moycullen, crystal from Moycullen Crystal, wine from The Vineyard, a weekend away at The Station House Clifden, dinner at The White Gables plus lots more.

“We provide players, members and families with the opportunity to take part in activities that are fun, safe and good for their health,” club chairperson Martin Cooke said. “We need help to continue to do this so we are asking for peoples support. We haven’t had a major fundraiser for the football club in 3 years so I am asking everybody who has ever been involved or would like to get involved with the club to support us in whatever way you can by sponsoring a Team, a Tee or a Green” he said.

There will be two “shotgun” starts at 9.30am and 2pm. To sponsor a Team, a Tee or a Green just contact John McLoughlin, Eamon Conneely or drop John
an email at [email protected]

