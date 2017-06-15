Cumann na mBunscol Camogie Final Results

The Cumann Na mBunscol Camogie Finals took place today in Loughgeorge. 11 finals were played across three pitches with the first of the finals getting underway this morning at 10am.

The Results are

Roinn A (13) Carnmore beat Ardrahan

Roinn A (11) Woodford beat Kilnadeema

Roinn B (13) New Inn beat Monivea

Roinn C (13) Creagh beat Renmore

Roinn A (9) Eyrecourt beat Mountbellew

Roinn A (7) Abbey/Duniry beat Moylough

Roinn B (9) Boleybeg beat Baile na nAbhann

North Galway 7’s Donaghpatrick beat Gardenfield

Roinn A (6) Peterswell beat Baile Nua

Roinn A (5) Caltra beat Laurencetown

Roinn B (7) Carnaun beat Cappataggle