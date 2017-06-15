Cumann na mBunscol Camogie Final Results

The Cumann Na mBunscol Camogie Finals took place today in Loughgeorge. 11 finals were played across three pitches with the first of the finals getting underway this morning at 10am.
The Results are
Roinn A (13) Carnmore beat Ardrahan
Roinn A (11) Woodford beat Kilnadeema
Roinn B (13) New Inn beat Monivea
Roinn C (13) Creagh beat Renmore
Roinn A (9) Eyrecourt beat Mountbellew
Roinn A (7) Abbey/Duniry beat Moylough
Roinn B (9) Boleybeg beat Baile na nAbhann
North Galway 7’s Donaghpatrick beat Gardenfield
Roinn A (6) Peterswell beat Baile Nua
Roinn A (5) Caltra beat Laurencetown
Roinn B (7) Carnaun beat Cappataggle