Cumann na Mbunscoil Cross Country Results

By Sport GBFM
November 10, 2017

Time posted: 2:46 pm

Cross Country results from Cumann na mbunscol held today at Renmore Park Friday. Special Thanks to teachers who helped out on the day with a special mention to Mr Delaney in Scoil Chaitríona Renmore who helps mark out the course every year and to all at St James club who made their facilities available to us.

Junior Girls race for Fifth Class and younger
1. Mia Craughwell, Gaelscoil Dara, Renmore
2. Ellie Brown, Scoil Íde, Salthill
3. Áine McGuire, St. Colmans Cummer, Corofin
Overall team winner: Ballinderry NS, Corofin
Junior Boys
1. Senan Treacy, Athenry BNS
2. Eddie Sweeney, St. Michaels BNS, Mervue
3. Eddie Silke, Scoil Mhuire, Clarinbridge
Overall team prize: Claran NS, Headford
Senior Girls Race (6th Class)
1. Aoibhe Joyce, Scoil Íde, Salthill
2. Isabella Burke, Scoil Chaitríona, Renmore
3. Aisling Lydon, Caladh na Muc NS, Rosscahill
Overall Team Prize: Scoil Croí Naofa, Athenry
Senior Boys Race (6th Class)
1. Stephen Mannion, Kiltiernan NS
2. David Mannion, Kiltiernan NS
3. Cian Lavan, Scoil Mhuire, Clarinbridge
Overall team prize : St. Colmans NS Cummer, Corofin
