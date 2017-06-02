15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Cúl Trá Traveller families plan to oppose eviction from Salthill site

By GBFM News
June 2, 2017

Time posted: 8:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Traveller Movement says any attempts to evict families from the Cúl Trá site in Salthill on Tuesday will be met with resistance.

10 Traveller families have received notice to quit from the city council with a deadline of this weekend.

The order has been made due to significant health and safety concerns regarding overcrowding at the site, which was originally designed for six families.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the city council says it’s working with the families involved in a bid to resolve their accommodation needs.

The families will hold a demonstration at 10am on Tuesday in a show of opposition to any eviction attempts.

Brigid Kelly is spokesperson for Galway Traveller Movement – she says the wider Traveller accommodation crisis in Galway must be addressed with a new degree of urgency.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Two Galway Travellers honoured at national Traveller Pride Awards
June 1, 2017
Two Galway Travellers honoured at national Traveller Pride Awards
June 1, 2017
Galway County Show cancelled
June 1, 2017
State appoints forensic expert to consider possible exhumations at Tuam mother and baby home site

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 1, 2017
Cillian O’Connor looks ahead to Mayo v Galway on Sunday week
May 31, 2017
Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon hailed a huge success
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK