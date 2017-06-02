Cúl Trá Traveller families plan to oppose eviction from Salthill site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Traveller Movement says any attempts to evict families from the Cúl Trá site in Salthill on Tuesday will be met with resistance.

10 Traveller families have received notice to quit from the city council with a deadline of this weekend.

The order has been made due to significant health and safety concerns regarding overcrowding at the site, which was originally designed for six families.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the city council says it’s working with the families involved in a bid to resolve their accommodation needs.

The families will hold a demonstration at 10am on Tuesday in a show of opposition to any eviction attempts.

Brigid Kelly is spokesperson for Galway Traveller Movement – she says the wider Traveller accommodation crisis in Galway must be addressed with a new degree of urgency.