CSO data records county rental yield of almost 5 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Galway has recorded a property rental yield of 4.8 percent, much lower than the highest yield of 7.7 in Longford.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows county Cork has the lowest yield outside of Dublin, followed by counties Limerick, Wicklow and Galway.

An analysis in today’s Irish Times reveals that in Dublin, the best places to invest in property are those where the growth in rents has outpaced the growth in property prices.

Dublin 6, which includes Ranelagh, Rathmines and Rathgar, was found to have the country’s lowest rental yield at 3.6 percent.

The study finds that Longford is the best performer at 7.7 percent, followed by Roscommon at 7 percent.

Overall Ireland is performing better than many countries across the EU, with the lowest Irish yield on a par with UK averages.