The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Crucial weekend of Club Hurling Championships action

By Sport GBFM
September 14, 2017

Time posted: 10:01 am

It’s the final weekend of action in the group stages of the Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships in Galway, with places in the quarter finals and preliminary quarter finals up for grabs. In all there are 16 matches down for decision with the latest standings in both the SHC and IHC tables below:

Sat 16 Sep

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Duggan Park , Pádraig Pearses V Turloughmore 17:30,  Ref: Christopher Browne

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Kenny Park, Sarsfields V St Thomas 17:30,  Ref: Paul Fahy

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Loughrea, Portumna V Gort 17:30,  Ref: Alan Kelly

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

(Round: Round 4), Venue: Carnmore, Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 15:30,  Ref: John Mc Donagh

(Round: Round 4), Venue: Loughrea, Kinvara V Kiltormer 16:00,  Ref: Peter Murphy

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

(Round: Round 1), Venue: Kenny Park, Kilbeacanty V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:00,  Ref: Sean Moran

Sun 17 Sep

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Kenny Park, Craughwell V Cappataggle 17:30,  Ref: Shane Hynes

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Loughrea, Liam Mellows V Mullagh 17:30,  Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Duggan Park , Loughrea V Tommy Larkins 17:30,  Ref: John Keane

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Pearse Stadium, Carnmore V Castlegar 13:30,  Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Kenny Park, Ardrahan V Clarinbridge 13:30,  Ref: Liam Gordon

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Loughrea, Beagh V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 13:30,  Ref: Seamus Moran

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Kenny Park, Moycullen V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 12:00,  Ref: Michael Conway

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Duggan Park , Killimordaly V Abbeyknockmoy 12:00,  Ref: Derek Kelly

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Loughrea, Athenry V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 12:00,  Ref: Ger O Connor

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

(Round: Round 5), Venue: Pearse Stadium, Annaghdown V Ballinderreen 12:00,  Ref: Conor Quinlan

Sport
