Crowds and tote up on 6th day of Galway Races

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 14 thousand people attended the 6th day of the Galway Races at Ballybrit yesterday – an increase of several hundred on last year.

While tote turnover was significantly up on last year – there was a considerable drop off in betting at the bookmakers compared to 2016.

Attendances were slightly up yesterday as race goers flocked to Ballybrit for the first family day of this year’s festival, with just over 13, 600 people passing through the gates.

Tote turnover on the 6th day of the Galway Races finished at over 642 thousand euro – a considerable increase on the figure of 576 thousand last year.

However, betting with the bookmakers was significantly down compared to 2016 – dropping from 805 thousand last year to 694 thousand yesterday.

The seventh and final day of racing at Ballybrit will kick off this afternoon with the first race going to post at 2.15.

