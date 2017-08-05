15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Crowds up but tote down on 5th day of Galway Races

By GBFM News
August 5, 2017

Time posted: 10:49 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just under 30 thousand people attended the 5th day of the Galway Races at Ballybrit yesterday – an increase of over 2000 on last year.

However, tote turnover was significantly down on last year – while betting at the bookmakers were also down on the figures for 2016.

 

Tote turnover on the 5th day of the Galway Races finished at just under 960 thousand euro – a significant drop on the figure of almost 1.4 million euro last year.

Betting with the bookmakers was also marginally down compared to 2016 – dropping 36 thousand to 1.33 million euro.

The feature race of the day was the Guinness Handicap which was won by Willie Mullins’ Whiskey Sour – his second victory at this year’s festival.

The sixth day of racing at Ballybrit will kick off this afternoon with the first race going to post at 2.30.

We’ll be bringing you all the racing action live here on Galway Bay fm.

