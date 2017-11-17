Crowds gather in city for official switching on of Christmas lights

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people are gathering in the city this evening for the official turning on of Galway’s Christmas lights.

An evening of family fun activities is kicking off at the Latin Quarter around now.

The Lighting Up Galway event is being organised by the Galway City Business Association, The Latin Quarter, and the Woodquay and East Village traders.

The festivities start at the Latin Quarter, where the Santa Train will shortly begin making its way through the city.

The city lights will be switched incrementally as the train moves on to Williamsgate Street, then Woodquay and on to Eyre Square.

At Eyre Square, there’s live entertainment for all the family

The Lighting Up Galway event will be broadcast live on Galway Bay fm from 6 this evening.

Also, the entire event is being broadcast on Facebook Live on our Facebook page.