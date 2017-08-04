15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Crowds and betting down on Galway Races Ladies’ Day

By GBFM News
August 4, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 30 thousand people attended Ladies’ Day at Ballybrit yesterday – a decrease of over 2000 on last year.

Tote turnover and betting at the bookmakers were also down on the figures for 2016.

Tote turnover yesterday finished at just over 1.1 million euro, down more than 282
thousand euro on 2016.

Betting with the bookmakers was just over 1.4 million euro, down over 145 thousand euro on Day four in 2016

The feature race of the day was the Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap which was won by JP McManus’ Tigris River.

Spiddal native and Ballybrit IT worker Aoife McCana was announced as the best dressed lady of the 2017 festival.

Aoife, who’s also a keen part time milliner and designed her own hat, received a prize package worth 10 thousand euro.

The coveted title of best hat went to Cavan woman, Oneisha Owens.

Today is an evening meeting with the first race going to post in
Ballybrit at 5.10.

We’ll be bringing you all the racing action live here on Galway Bay fm.

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Win Tickets to the Wolfe Tones at Loughrea Hotel and Spa on the Wagon Wheel
Death Notices Friday August 4th, 2017
August 4, 2017
Racecourse manager says weather to blame for drop in attendance and betting
August 4, 2017
€58,000 in funding for Galway environmental projects
August 3, 2017
Major drop in Galway car sales during July

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 4, 2017
IRELAND’S STRENGTH RISES WITH LAUNCH OF NEW IRELAND RUGBY JERSEY
August 4, 2017
Galway Senior Camogie Team Named For All-Ireland Quarter Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK