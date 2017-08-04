Crowds and betting down on Galway Races Ladies’ Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 30 thousand people attended Ladies’ Day at Ballybrit yesterday – a decrease of over 2000 on last year.

Tote turnover and betting at the bookmakers were also down on the figures for 2016.

Tote turnover yesterday finished at just over 1.1 million euro, down more than 282

thousand euro on 2016.

Betting with the bookmakers was just over 1.4 million euro, down over 145 thousand euro on Day four in 2016

The feature race of the day was the Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap which was won by JP McManus’ Tigris River.

Spiddal native and Ballybrit IT worker Aoife McCana was announced as the best dressed lady of the 2017 festival.

Aoife, who’s also a keen part time milliner and designed her own hat, received a prize package worth 10 thousand euro.

The coveted title of best hat went to Cavan woman, Oneisha Owens.

Today is an evening meeting with the first race going to post in

Ballybrit at 5.10.

We’ll be bringing you all the racing action live here on Galway Bay fm.