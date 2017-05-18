Crowdfunding campaign in bid to restore Ballyglunin railway station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A crowd funding campaign is to be launched this evening in a bid to restore Ballyglunin railway station.

The north Galway station is famed for its appearance in The Quiet Man and has been the focus of a long running local campaign to progress its restoration.

County planners are currently considering an application for the retention of works at Ballyglunin train station.

The application concerning the protected structure is led by Mark Gibson of the Ballyglunin railway restoration project.

Retention works include an internal floor with associated supporting structure, as well as works to close existing openings with new doors and a new window at the goods store.

County planners are due to make a decision next month.

In the meantime, a crowd funding campaign will be hosted on fundit.ie.

The campaign will be officially launched at the station at 7 this evening.