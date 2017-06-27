Crowdfunding campaign for Ballyglunin Railway Station reaches target

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A crowdfunding fundraising campaign for the restoration of the roof of Ballyglunin Railway Station has now reached its target.

The north Galway station is famed for its appearance in The Quiet Man and has been the focus of a long running local campaign to progress its restoration.

The fundraising campaign will close at midday but a sum of just under 32 thousand has been secured which is 2 thousand euro ahead of the target.

World renowned actors Liam Neeson and Gabriel Byrne were among those to voice their support for the project.

Campaign group spokesperson Mark Gibson says the committee is delighted with the level of support.