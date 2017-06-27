15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Crowdfunding campaign for Ballyglunin Railway Station reaches target

By GBFM News
June 27, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A crowdfunding fundraising campaign for the restoration of the roof of Ballyglunin Railway Station has now reached its target.

The north Galway station is famed for its appearance in The Quiet Man and has been the focus of a long running local campaign to progress its restoration.

The fundraising campaign will close at midday but a sum of just under 32 thousand has been secured which is 2 thousand euro ahead of the target.

World renowned actors Liam Neeson and Gabriel Byrne were among those to voice their support for the project.

Campaign group spokesperson Mark Gibson says the committee is delighted with the level of support.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Call for county council to invest in Ballinasloe
June 27, 2017
Call for county council to invest in Ballinasloe
June 27, 2017
Warning to cyclists after pedestrian injured on Salthill prom
June 27, 2017
Declan Ganley expresses disappointment over council refusal for redevelopment of Derreen Inn

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 27, 2017
Nine Galway City And County Golfers Aim For Irish Amateur Boys Title
June 27, 2017
Lenister Senior Hurling Final Preview – Colm Callinan
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK