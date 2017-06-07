Cross religion condemnation of attack on city mosque

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five prominent religious leaders in Galway have issued a joint statement condemning the weekend attack on the Maryam Mosque in Ballybrit in the city

The Catholic Diocese administrator Canon Michael McLoughlin; Church of Ireland Archdeacon Gary Hastings, Rector of the Collegiate Church of St. Nicholas; Rev. Helen Freeburn representing the Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church and Richard Kimball Representing The Religious Society of Friends in Ireland say they unequivocally and without hesitation condemn the recent malicious, unprovoked attack on the Mosque.

The Imam of Galway’s Maryam mosque says members were left terrified after rocks were smashed through the windows during a prayer session on Monday night which was being attended by 100 people.

The joint statement from the five religious leaders says that coming during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and during Mosque prayers makes such loutish, criminal behaviour particularly outrageous.

The religious leaders say Galway city has always enjoyed excellent inter-faith relations and this attack serves to further our resolve, and the resolve of our faith communities, to

work and pray to ensure that these relationships are further deepened.

They conclude by offering their full and wholehearted support to Imam Ibrahim Ahmad Noonan, to the Ahmadiyyan Muslim Association of Ireland and to their Muslims brothers and sisters in Galway and throughout Ireland.