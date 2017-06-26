Cronin cracks Belgium – Ypres International Rally

Irish crews had a great result at the Ypres International Rally at the weekend, with West Cork’s Keith Cronin, already the winner of three British Rally titles, taking maximum points towards this year’s Prestone MSA British Championship on its first visit to the Belgian event.

Cronin and his co-driver Mikie Galvin finished in sixth place among the strong continental field, with their top points score bringing the Corkman back into contention for a fourth title after a difficult start to his season. Callum Devine from Derry in his Opel Adam won the Junior section.

Monaghan rally ace Sam Moffett’s seemingly unstoppable march to the Triton Showers National Rally Championship continued yesterday when he and co-driver Karl Atkinson scored an 18 second victory in the fifth round of the series, the Carrick-on-Suir club’s Raven’s Rock Rally at Waterford.

This maintained Moffett’s unbeaten run in this year’s title chase, with last year’s champions, Roy White and James O’Brien, their nearest challengers in another Fiesta WRC. Ireland’s World Rally Championship star, local man Craig Breen, had a rare home outing at the wheel of a Ford Escort, and showed his class by taking third place overall despite lacking the four wheel drive advantage of the two high-tech cars in front of him.