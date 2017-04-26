Criticism of Minister Ring over lack of investment in the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State for Regional Economic Development, Michael Ring, is facing criticism over the lack of investment for the west of Ireland.

It follows the effective resignation of Chairperson of the Western Development Commission, Paddy McGuinness.

He wrote to the junior minister asking him not to consider reappointing him to the role.

Among his reasons for standing down, Paddy McGuinness claims that Minister Ring’s department never engaged with him on the work of the WDC or whether it could achieve more.

He says the government’s lack of commitment to the west is evident by the fact that the commission was left without a board for over 3 months in 2014 and again has been left without a board since last February.

Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands and West, Matt Carthy says Minister Michael Ring has some serious questions to answer in relation to investment in the west.