Criticism of delay in work plans for long-awaited N59 project

By GBFM News
January 15, 2017

Time posted: 10:20 am

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-The N59 Campaign Group in Connemara is criticising the County Council over what they term ‘an unacceptable delay’ in preparing work plans for a section of the road east of Maam Cross.

There was agreement at a meeting in Dublin on the 9th of November last that a work method statement for the section in question would be prepared within two months – but that has not happened.
Seosamh Ó Cuaig, one of the campaign leaders has hit out at the Council for what he terms a totally unacceptable delay in providing a work plan for a 5 kilometres section east from Maam Cross.

Dáil and Seanad members from Galway and officials attendedthe  Dublin meeting on the 9th of November and a works method statement was expected from the County Council within two months.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service must be satisfied on environmental grounds before work starts.

The Wildlife Service promised a response within ten days.

However, after two months no work method statement has been provided and it will be two more months before the documents are fully prepared according to information given to the Campaign Group this week.

The Council says it has to make sure all is in order.

