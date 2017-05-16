15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Criticism of delay in opening Ballinfoile Community Centre

May 16, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillors are criticising a major delay in the opening of a new state of the art community centre in Ballinfoile.

The facility was officially opened by the city mayor last May – but a year later, the centre has yet to be used by local residents.

A partnership agreement with social enterprise organisation SCULL is in place, but the facility will not be opened to the public until August.

Councillors Frank Fahy and Declan McDonnell say the delay in opening the long-awaited centre is very disappointing.

