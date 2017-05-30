Crews complete repairs at Parkmore junction ahead of peak traffic period

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city’s transport section is focusing its efforts in a bid to ensure traffic light sequencing will be returned to normal in advance of peak time traffic this evening.

A technical problem with the controller at the Parkmore/Monivea Road junction led to severe delays this morning with tailbacks stretching back as far as Oranmore.

Repair crews have since located the fault and a new socket has been replaced in the circuit board.

The lights were turned off for a period this afternoon to facilitate repairs but have been turned on in the last half an hour (3.30pm).

Traffic is now being monitored from the central control room to assess the functioning of the new equipment.

A spokeperson for City Hall also says the Garda Traffic Core will be on standby this evening to assist with the management of peak traffic flow.