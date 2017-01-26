Craughwell Charity Chariot Hopes To Raise Money For Pieta House

A group of Volunteers from Craughwell are hoping to raise as much money as they can for Pieta house throughout the course of 2017. The Volunteers have purchased a new ‘Chariot’ – a 16 year old BMW and converted it to a ‘supporters’ Chariot. The car of course its donned in the Maroon and White as would be expected.

The Charioteers will then ‘ride to battle’ with our Senior Hurlers for every league and championship match during 2017. Don’t be surprised if you see them at any other Galway GAA matches of any age or code or any other Galway sporting event for that matter. And of course if you do, please don’t be shy and support a great cause.



Sean Walsh has been speaking to Noel Kelly and Rory Moynihan from the organising committee and with Donna Burke, events co-coordinator with Pieta House

“The ‘Charity Chariot’ committee would like to sincerely thank Padraic and Breda Cawley, the Galway Hurling Committee, the Galway Hurling Management Team and Panel for their support. To everyone who has so willingly and generously donated to us in the form of sponsorship. In addition lots of people have also helped them with the car, equipment, signage, publicity and in so many different ways and with their time and for that they are extremely appreciative. A special thanks to Donna and Joe Burke from Pieta House who have helped and advised from the very beginning and are so supportive. In such a short space, there are just too many people to thank individually so please keep a watch on Facebook and Twitter over the coming weeks where we will be thanking everyone individually. They don’t want to leave anyone out!

They would also like to invite everyone to support them at their launch night on Sat. Feb. 11th at 8pm in Cawleys Bar, Craughwell.

A Fundraising Auction of Hurling, Camogie and Rugby Jerseys. Entertainment will be with Ollie Turner, Aidan Tierney from ‘Tierney Talks’ and music by Elastic Band. It promises to be a fantastic night and hopefully great craic. For anyone that can’t make it and that would like to support, you can donate via their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/charitychariot2017/

Hopefully it will be the start of a great year for Pieta House and for our Senior Hurlers – one we hope will last into September. H’on Galway!”



H’on the Tribesmen, The West’s Awake!