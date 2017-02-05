Crashes on icy roads and vehicle fire on Gort- Ennis motorway

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-Motorists are warned to exercise care as a number of crashes are reported on some roads due to frosty conditions and in particular the Gort-Ennis motorway this morning.

At the Ennis Junction outside Gort 3 cars are involved in one crash and in another incident fire crews are attending to a vehicle fire on the motorway – roads in the Derrydonnell area and other side roads around the county are in a dangerous condition this morning.

Motoists are asked to exercise care on all roads around the county this morning.