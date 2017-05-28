15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Coveney and Varadkar clash in Ballinasloe leadership debate

By GBFM News
May 28, 2017

Time posted: 11:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Simon Coveney and Leo Vardkar clashed in Ballinasloe last night as the race continues to establish a successor to outgoing Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Last night’s hustings at the Shearwater Hotel in the town were the third in a series of four regional debates taking place across the country.

The fourth and final Fine Gael leadership debate will take place in Cork tonight.

It’s home advantage for housing minister Simon Coveney who is still trying to over-turn Leo Varadkar’s lead in the Parliamentary Party.

In Ballinasloe last night, both men argued over whether a leader in the capital was better than one from outside Dublin.

The two clashed repeatedly last night on a number of issues, including election performance and Mr Varadkar referring to the West of Ireland as one of the ‘regions’.

The final question from the floor saw them asked what qualities they would use in selecting a Cabinet.

Both men agreed that talent and ability were crucial – with Simon Coveney adding that it should not matter who that person may have supported in the leadership race.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday May 28th, 2017
May 27, 2017
Roscahill windfarm proposal designated as strategic infrastructure
University Hospital Galway
May 27, 2017
UHG one of nine Irish hospitals hit by lethal superbug
May 27, 2017
Weekend events for Galway families who’ve lost a child

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 27, 2017
ALL IRISH CREWS SUCCEED IN QUALIFYING FOR A FINALS AT EUROPEAN ROWING CHAMPIONSHIPS IN RACICE
May 26, 2017
YSSAAD SPRINTS TO STAGE SIX VICTORY AS KASPERKIEWICZ CONQUERS THE MOUNTAINS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK