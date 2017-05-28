Coveney and Varadkar clash in Ballinasloe leadership debate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Simon Coveney and Leo Vardkar clashed in Ballinasloe last night as the race continues to establish a successor to outgoing Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Last night’s hustings at the Shearwater Hotel in the town were the third in a series of four regional debates taking place across the country.

The fourth and final Fine Gael leadership debate will take place in Cork tonight.

It’s home advantage for housing minister Simon Coveney who is still trying to over-turn Leo Varadkar’s lead in the Parliamentary Party.

In Ballinasloe last night, both men argued over whether a leader in the capital was better than one from outside Dublin.

The two clashed repeatedly last night on a number of issues, including election performance and Mr Varadkar referring to the West of Ireland as one of the ‘regions’.

The final question from the floor saw them asked what qualities they would use in selecting a Cabinet.

Both men agreed that talent and ability were crucial – with Simon Coveney adding that it should not matter who that person may have supported in the leadership race.