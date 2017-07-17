Court service officials to visit Tuam to discuss future of old courthouse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Court service officials will visit Tuam this week to discuss the future of the town’s old courthouse.

In May, Galway East TD Sean Canney met with Tanaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald to discuss the facility.

Applications have been submitted for a 2 million euro renovation of the building on the Dublin Road.

It’s hoped the building can be reopened as a permanent home for the courts service, which is currently operating out of temporary accommodation.

Deputy Canney says the courts service is concerned about the current situation, and hopes to find a solution.