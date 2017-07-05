Court rules that Galway Clinic consultant can continue to operate during ongoing legal challenge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has ruled a consultant surgeon is entitled to continuing injunctions preventing Galway Clinic from withdrawing his admission and operating privileges.

The ruling is pending the outcome of a full hearing of the legal dispute between the clinic in Doughiska and Professor William P Joyce.

According to the Irish Times, Galway Clinic said it withdrew the privileges over patient safety concerns following an incident on July 26th 2016.

Prof Joyce, who has worked at the clinic since 2004, has strongly denied the accusations against him and denies that he represented a risk to patient safety.

The High Court has adjourned the case to later this month.