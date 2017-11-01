15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Court rejects latest appeal against Apple Athenry development

By GBFM News
November 1, 2017

Time posted: 11:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two objectors to an € 850m data centre in Athenry, Co. Galway have been refused permission to take their case to the Court of Appeal.

They wanted to appeal the Commercial Court’s decision to uphold the granting of planning permission by An Bord Pleanála.

They claimed the planning board failed to take account of the potential environmental impact of the project as a whole.

But Mr. Justice Paul McDermott didn’t feel they raised any issues of “exceptional public importance” to warrant an appeal.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Full time Truck Driver required
Full and part-time staff required for Seapoint Leisure
November 1, 2017
Hopes construction will begin soon on Athenry Data Centre following refusal of appeal application
November 1, 2017
City conference to address young people and substance use in the digital age
November 1, 2017
GMIT to host public lecture on the Irish economy

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 1, 2017
AVIVA MINI RUGBY FESTIVAL A BIG HIT IN GALWAY
November 1, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK