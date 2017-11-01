Court rejects latest appeal against Apple Athenry development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two objectors to an € 850m data centre in Athenry, Co. Galway have been refused permission to take their case to the Court of Appeal.

They wanted to appeal the Commercial Court’s decision to uphold the granting of planning permission by An Bord Pleanála.

They claimed the planning board failed to take account of the potential environmental impact of the project as a whole.

But Mr. Justice Paul McDermott didn’t feel they raised any issues of “exceptional public importance” to warrant an appeal.