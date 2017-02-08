Court dismisses one of three Apple Athenry judicial review applications

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of three requests for a judicial review against the proposed Apple data centre in Athenry has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The request, brought by Wicklow resident Brian McDonagh, was dismissed – as the court concluded that he did not have significant grounds for appeal.

Two other applications for judicial reviews have been successful.

They were made by local residents who were part of the inital oral hearing on the 850 million euro development.

They’ll be heard in the Commercial Court on March 21st.

The Commercial Court is a fast-track process, so it’s hoped a final decision will be made in April on whether or not the project can go ahead.