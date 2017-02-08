15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

apple-data-center-athenry-news

Court dismisses one of three Apple Athenry judicial review applications

By GBFM News
February 8, 2017

Time posted: 10:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of three requests for a judicial review against the proposed Apple data centre in Athenry has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The request, brought by Wicklow resident Brian McDonagh, was dismissed – as the court concluded that he did not have significant grounds for appeal.

Two other applications for judicial reviews have been successful.

They were made by local residents who were part of the inital oral hearing on the 850 million euro development.

They’ll be heard in the Commercial Court on March 21st.

The Commercial Court is a fast-track process, so it’s hoped a final decision will be made in April on whether or not the project can go ahead.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Assistant Supervisor CE Scheme required in Doughiska
gbfm-news-garda
February 8, 2017
More than a quarter of a million euro in drugs seized in county last year
cannabis-corrandulla-drugs-news
February 8, 2017
Gardai carry out forensic exam following discovery of grow house in Corr Na Mona
lotto-news
February 7, 2017
Lucky Bealadangan bought lottery ticket claimed

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY UNITED 2016
February 7, 2017
Galway United’s Pre Season Preparations Continue
GALWAY VOLLEYBALL CLUB
February 7, 2017
Galway Volleyball Club On Verge Of Winning Premier League Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK