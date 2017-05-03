Court demonstration planned over alleged gender discrimination at NUIG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A large demonstration in support of a number of women who are taking legal action against NUI Galway over claims of gender discrimination will take place tomorrow (4/5).

The action by four women will be heard in the High Court in Dublin and buses of supporters are planning to travel to the capital to hold a demonstration outside the courts.

A case by a fifth woman is currently going through the Labour Court.

The campaign is supported by NUIG Students’ Union and 26 student societies and fellow staff from SIPTU and IFUT unions.

Dr. Micheline Sheehy-Skeffington won a landmark Equality Tribunal case in 2014 after she claimed NUIG discriminated against her for being a woman and therefore did not promote her.